WATERFORD, Vt. (AP) - Police in Vermont continue to investigate the shooting death of a man who was the focus of a heroin distribution investigation.

The Caledonian-Record reports Michael Pimental’s body was found Sunday on the side of a rural road in Concord. According to an autopsy, the 37-year-old Waterford man had been shot multiple times.

Court documents say Pimental was involved in a heroin distribution ring along with 27-year-old Krystal Whitcomb, described as Pimental’s boyfriend, and her 51-year-old father Shawn Whitcomb.

Krystal Whitcomb was arrested after New Hampshire police found two handguns in a car that she was riding in.

Pimental and the Whitcombs had previously been investigated by the Vermont Drug Task Force.

The Whitcombs are scheduled to appear in U.S. District Court in Burlington Thursday on drug charges.

