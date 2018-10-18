MOUNT VERNON, Wash. (AP) - A Washington state man has been sentenced to 15 years in prison for causing a deadly collision at a Mount Vernon intersection.

The Skagit Valley Herald reports 51-year-old Daniel Mackenzie was sentenced Wednesday in Skagit County Superior Court after pleading guilty to vehicular homicide.

According to court documents, Mackenzie of Marysville drove through a stop sign and crashed into another car, killing 61-year-old Basilio Cuellar in November 2017.

Documents say Mackenzie was driving at least 40 mph (64 kph) in a 25 mph (40 kph) zone.

Mackenzie had told police after the crash that he used methamphetamine the day before and he had believed vehicles were chasing him.

Mackenzie apologized in court for his actions. He was also ordered to undergo substance abuse treatment in prison.

