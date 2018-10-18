GRIFFIN, Ga. (AP) - Police in the Atlanta-area say a video taken off of Facebook showed a 5-month-old girl being held upside down and repeatedly dunked in water, and now her mother is charged with cruelty to children and other offenses.

Griffin police tell news outlets in a statement that officers did a wellness check at 27-year-old Laquanda Mosley’s home Tuesday night, found her with three children and took her into custody. The girl and two children are in state custody.

The baby’s father, Kevin Dandridge, says Mosley sent him the video, threatening to kill their daughter to retaliate against him. His family posted the clip because he lives in Minnesota and didn’t have Mosley’s contact information.

It’s unclear if Mosley has a lawyer who could comment.





