DURHAM, N.C. (AP) - Officials in North Carolina say two detention officers have been accused of assaulting an inmate last month.

News outlets report the Durham County Sheriff’s Office said 25-year-old Joseph Harris is charged with misdemeanor assault, and 26-year-old Austin Taylor is charged with accessory to assault. The men were fired from their jobs on Friday.

The sheriff’s office said Harris filed a use-of-force report regarding a Sept. 23 incident. Authorities said his supervisor reviewed surveillance video of the incident, adding that the detainee didn’t report the encounter and reported not being hurt when approached by staff.

The supervisor believed there was possible evidence of excessive force and forwarded the information up the chain of command for additional assessment. Command staff at the detention center requested internal and criminal investigations to be conducted.





