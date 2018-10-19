LAWRENCEBURG, Ky. (AP) - Authorities say an adult is in custody for allegedly making a threat that prompted a Kentucky school district to cancel classes.

Anderson County Public Schools said on its website that classes were canceled Friday at all schools due to the threat.

In neighboring Shelby County, the school system said it was suspending all activities Friday that were planned at Shelby County High School until further notice. The district is on fall break so regular classes aren’t in session.

Kentucky State Police Sgt. Josh Lawson said Friday the suspect was taken into custody Thursday night. The suspect wasn’t immediately identified.

Both school systems said district officials were contacted Thursday evening by police about a credible threat. They said they were waiting on more information from police before deciding whether to cancel extracurricular activities.





