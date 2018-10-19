BOSTON (AP) - Two more people have agreed to plead guilty in the Massachusetts State Police overtime abuse scandal.

Federal prosecutors on Friday said suspended Trooper Eric Chin and retired Trooper Paul Cesan each agreed to plead guilty to embezzlement from an agency receiving federal funds. No dates for them to enter their pleas have been scheduled.

The 46-year-old Chin, of Hanover, and the 50-year-old Cesan, of Southwick, were both assigned to the now disbanded Troop E, responsible for patrolling the Massachusetts Turnpike.

Prosecutors say they both were paid for overtime shifts that they did not work at all or from which they left early.

Authorities say Chin collected more than $7,000 for overtime hours he did not work, while Cesan collected nearly $30,000 for overtime hours he did not work in 2016.





