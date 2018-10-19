GRADY, Ala. (AP) - The 2-year-old daughter of an Alabama woman has tested positive for methamphetamine, prompting authorities to arrest the woman on a charge of chemical endangerment of a child.

Montgomery County Sheriff’s Capt. Trent Beasley tells the Montgomery Advertiser the toddler has been removed from the care of 38-year-old Leslie Ann Kraft. It’s unclear who is taking care of the girl. Kraft was being held in the county jail Thursday.

Beasley says witnesses told deputies they saw Kraft this month at her home with the drug and her daughter. He says the girl was tested shortly after the complaint as per department policy.

It’s unclear if Kraft has a lawyer.

___

Information from: Montgomery Advertiser, http://www.montgomeryadvertiser.com





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.