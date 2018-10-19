HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) - An Alabama man has been arrested and charged with beating a man to death because they were involved with the same woman.

Huntsville Police Lt. Michael Johnson told news outlets that 48-year-old Gerry Dean Young has been charged in the death of 53-year-old Anthony Ray Samuel.

Johnson says Samuel was found in the backyard of a home Sept. 4 suffering from severe head injuries. Samuel was taken to Huntsville Hospital and was later transferred to the VA Hospital in Birmingham.

Samuel died about two weeks later.

Johnson says several witnesses talked to investigators, leading to the charge against Young. He was arrested Thursday and is being held in the Madison County jail. There was no attorney listed for him.





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.