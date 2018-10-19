BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) - A man has died after he was shot in a business district in Alabama’s largest city.

Birmingham Police Sgt. Johnny Williams told news outlets they were called to a report of shots fired shortly before 1 p.m. Wednesday.

Officers found 29-year-old Christopher Rice of Birmingham suffering from a gunshot wound. Rice was taken to UAB Hospital where he died late Thursday afternoon.

Investigators found at least two shell casings on the street.

Williams said the shooting in broad daylight shocked the community.

Investigators have not determined a motive. No arrests have been reported.





