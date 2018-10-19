SALINA, Kan. (AP) - Another man has been convicted in the contract killing of a Salina man whose battered body was found on a path near a popular fishing area in June 2017.

The Salina Journal reports that Brandon St. Clair is scheduled to be sentenced Dec. 21 for multiple counts, including felony murder and aggravated kidnapping, in the death of 29-year-old Brandon Lee Shelby.

Charging documents say another man, Charles Rodgers, beat, choked and stabbed Shelby, expecting James Pavey to pay him with money or drugs. St. Clair and a fourth man, Austin Bott, were accused of helping.

Pavey and Rodgers entered no contest pleas, although Rodgers since has filed a motion to withdraw his plea. Bott has pleaded to lesser charges of kidnapping and aggravated robbery.

