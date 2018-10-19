YUMA, Ariz. (AP) - Border Patrol officials say agents have arrested a U.S. citizen who tried to smuggle seven immigrants from Mexico across the Arizona border near Yuma.

They say agents from the Wellton Station conducted an immigration stop on pickup truck as it was travelling through Dome Valley around 7 a.m. Wednesday.

The driver was a 36-year-old man from San Luis whose name wasn’t released.

Agents say the man tried to blend in with local labor traffic.

He was arrested for transporting and harboring illegal immigrants.

All seven of the passengers were identified as Mexican nationals whose ages ranged from 14 to 36.

Authorities say the seven were processed for immigration violations.





