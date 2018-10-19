MONTICELLO, Ark. (AP) - Arkansas State Police say they have arrested a 48-year-old woman in a murder-for-hire investigation.

Stephanie Rogers of Monticello was arrested Thursday after an investigation by the State Police criminal investigation division. Prosecutors have charged Rogers with capital murder conspiracy and capital murder solicitation.

Rogers was arrested after the Monticello Police Department received information alleging that she wanted an individual killed. The person’s name and relationship to Rogers haven’t been released.

State Police launched an investigation after Monticello investigators contacted them on Tuesday.

Rogers was booked into the Drew County Jail, but it wasn’t immediately clear if she has an attorney. Prosecuting Attorney Thomas Deen didn’t immediately return a telephone call seeking comment.





