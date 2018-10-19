BANGKOK (AP) - Police say a Briton and Canadian face up to 10 years in prison on charges of spraying paint on an ancient wall in northern Thailand.

Security camera footage purportedly shows Furlong Lee and Canadian Brittney Lorretta Katherine Schneider, both 23, spraying a message on the walls of the Tha Pae Gate in the northern Thai province of Chiang Mai at around 4 a.m. Thursday.

Col. Teerasak Sriprasert, chief of the Chiang Mai police, says the pair who were drunk and are in police custody have been charged with vandalizing registered ancient artifacts, which carries a penalty of up to 10 years in prison and a million baht ($30,650) fine.

The 13th century Tha Pae Gate is part of a historic wall that forms a square around Chiang Mai’s inner city.





