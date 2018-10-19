ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) - The editor of a Maryland newspaper where five people were killed in a mass shooting in June has won the Benjamin C. Bradlee Editor of the Year Award.

The National Press Foundation announced the award Friday to Rick Hutzell, who’s editor of Capital Gazette Communications in Annapolis, Maryland.

The foundation cited “courage in the face of unimaginable tragedy in the Capital Gazette editor and his staff.”

Hutzell says the award may have his name on it, but was earned by his staff and colleagues at the Capital Gazette and Baltimore Sun Media Group.

The award was established in 1984 to recognize imagination, professional skill, ethics and an ability to motivate staff.





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.