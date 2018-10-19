SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) - Authorities say a 22-year-old man charged in the fatal shooting of a 12-year-old boy in Syracuse has been released from custody.

The Syracuse Police Department announced Friday that information obtained by detectives during the investigation questioned Alberto Pinet’s involvement in the slaying of James Springer III.

Police say after consulting with the Onondaga County District Attorney’s Office, Pinet was released from jail while the investigation continues.

Pinet was charged with murder on Oct. 12, a day after the boy died after being hit the night before by gunfire meant for someone else.

District Attorney William Fitzpatrick says a store’s surveillance video shows Pinet was elsewhere at the time of the shooting.

Police have said there could be more arrests.

James was one of several young people shot on Syracuse streets in recent weeks.





