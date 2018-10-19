DENVER (AP) - A Denver police officer is facing an assault charge for allegedly beating a 17-year-old with a metal baton, breaking the teen’s nose and one of his legs.

Police said 50-year-old Sgt. Joseph Rodarte was arrested Thursday on investigation of second-degree assault in the Aug. 22 incident.

The department said formal charges were pending against Rodarte, who has been suspended without pay.

KCNC-TV reported that he has faced more than 20 complaints of inappropriate force in his career. He was either cleared or the complaints were ruled unfounded or not sustained in virtually all of them.

The teen, who is facing charges of resisting and interfering with police, told The Denver Post that he had used LSD, got scared by the police and ran.

Rodarte couldn’t be reached for comment.





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.