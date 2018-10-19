MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. (AP) - A driver charged in the hit-and-run death of a 6-year-old girl in western Michigan has entered a plea in the case.

The Muskegon Chronicle reports 19-year-old Dakota Welch of Muskegon pleaded no contest Thursday to leaving the scene of an accident causing injury or death and driving with a suspended license resulting in death.

Muskegon County Circuit Court Judge Timothy Hicks agreed to a minimum sentence of not more than 70 months, or nearly six years.

Welch earlier said there was no proof his vehicle struck the girl, Taylor Davis, in Muskegon Heights. Police have said he was arrested with the help of a man who followed the suspect June 10 from the crash scene to a mobile home park, called authorities and waited for officers to arrive.

