BUNKIE, La. (AP) - A former police chief of a Louisiana city and a former dispatcher are accused of tampering with the surveillance system of the department’s maintenance building.

News outlets report former Bunkie police Chief Bobby Corner and 26-year-old former dispatcher Nicholas Desselle were arrested this week on charges including tampering with surveillance systems. Corner lost his bid for re-election this year.

Louisiana State Police say the 48-year-old Corner also is accused of allowing “evidence to be unsecured, misplaced and lost in the Bunkie Police Department’s building.” The ongoing investigation by state police was prompted by a July complaint regarding misconduct. The source and content of the complaint is unclear.

It’s unclear if Desselle has a lawyer who can comment. Corner’s attorney, Mike Small, says Corner has posted bail and been released.





