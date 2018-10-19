CHESTERFIELD, Mo. (AP) - The former chief financial officer at Columbia Public Schools has admitted to stealing thousands of dollars from band boosters at a suburban St. Louis high school.

The Columbia Daily-Tribune reports that Anna Munson pleaded guilty Thursday in St. Louis County District Court to receiving stolen property.

Charging documents say she began making unauthorized withdrawals after becoming the treasurer of the Marquette Band Boosters at Marquette High School in the Rockwood School District in St. Louis County in October 2014. The missing funds weren’t noticed until another treasurer took over the account in 2016.

After charges were filed this spring, she resigned from her job in Columbia. District officials there say no money is missing.

She faces up to 10 years in prison. Her sentencing is set for Dec. 13.

