RUSSELLVILLE, Ky. (AP) - A former Kentucky teacher accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a student has been sentenced to 12 years in prison.

The Daily News reports a judge handed down the sentence Thursday for 30-year-old Adam Decker of Leitchfield.

Decker pleaded guilty to 15 criminal counts including rape, sodomy, sex abuse and possession of matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor. The plea agreement dismissed 22 other counts, but required him to register as a sex offender for life.

An indictment accused the former Logan County Schools teacher and coach of having sexual contact with a 15-year-old girl, of exchanging explicit photos with a 16-year-old girl and of using his cellphone while employed as a teacher to send and receive inappropriate photos with teen girls.

