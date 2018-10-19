CROWN POINT, Ind. (AP) - A Gary man is accused of harboring a suspect in a gang-related shooting that wounded a man and his 9-year-old son outside a store.

Twenty-four-year-old Tyrone L. Jackson Jr. is charged with assisting a criminal. Prosecutors allege that he allowed Alex C. Hughes to hide in his Gary house for more than a week, despite knowing that Hughes was wanted for his role in the Sept. 30 shooting.

Jackson pleaded not guilty Wednesday in Lake Criminal Court. His defense attorney requested a reduction of Jackson’s $50,000 surety bond and a judge set a Monday hearing on that request.

Hughes allegedly shot a 25-year-old man and his son outside a Walmart store in Hobart. He faces charges that include attempted murder and criminal gang activity.





