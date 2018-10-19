MOUNT CLEMENS, Mich. (AP) - Authorities say a doctor accused of sexual misconduct at a suburban Detroit jail offered candy and tobacco to a woman in exchange for a sex act.

Steve Cogswell appeared in court Friday on charges of second-degree criminal sexual conduct. He worked for Correct Care Solutions, a private agency that provides health services at the Macomb County jail.

Sheriff Anthony Wickersham says Cogswell worked at the jail about six weeks until mid-September. The allegations against him involve three female inmates.

The 53-year-old Cogswell was sent to jail until he comes up $250,000 bail. Defense attorney Stephen Rabaut (RAY’-bow) declined to speak to reporters. Tennessee-based Correct Care Solutions says it won’t talk about the case.

Prosecutor Eric Smith says Cogswell’s phone contained explicit videos and photos.





