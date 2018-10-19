LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) - A councilman who is running for mayor of Kansas City, Missouri, was arrested in Kansas early Friday on suspicion of driving under the influence.

Quinton D. Lucas, 34, was arrested in downtown Lawrence. He was released on a personal recognizance bond and ordered to appear in municipal court in November on the misdemeanor charge.

Lucas told The Lawrence Journal-World he had been drinking and decided he shouldn’t drive back to Kansas City. But he says he never moved his vehicle from the public spot where it was parked and “dozed off” in his car.

“I took the choice to behave responsibly yesterday,” Lucas said. “I did not drive or operate a vehicle. It was in a parking spot; it did not move from a parking spot.”

He told the newspaper that while he respected the work of the Lawrence Police Department and the arresting officer, he plans to contest the DUI charge.

“I look forward to having the opportunity to explain the situation in court,” Lucas said.

Lucas is a law lecturer at the University of Kansas, where he had previously been an associated professor. He was elected in 2015 to the Kansas City council, representing the Kansas City’s 3rd District at-large.

Lucas, Kansas City’s youngest current council member, lived in Kansas City’s urban core most of his life. He earned his law degree from Cornell University.

He announced this summer that he was running for mayor of Kansas City.

