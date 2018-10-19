ATLANTA (AP) - A lawyer for a black preteen rapper charged with criminal trespassing says the case has been handled inappropriately.

WXIA-TV reports attorney Gerald Griggs says he wants the charges reduced or dismissed against Mississippi-native Corey Jackson, who performs under the name Lil C-Note.

Corey was arrested this month when police say he was caught selling CDs in an Atlanta mall he had been warned not to sell CDs in. Griggs says video footage shows Corey wasn’t selling CDs.

Cobb Police Chief Mike Register says the department launched a probe this week into Corey’s arrest by a white off-duty officer who was working a part-time mall security job.

Griggs says he’s talked with Register about the case and plans to contact the district attorney’s office.

___

Information from: WXIA-TV, http://www.11alive.com/





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.