COVINGTON, La. (AP) - A Louisiana woman has been arrested and charged with mistreating a 32-year-old woman with special needs.

News outlets reported the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office said 53-year-old Donna Retif of Mandeville was arrested Wednesday and charged with cruelty to a person with infirmities.

The department’s news release said Retif is a personal care assistant who had worked for a family for four years, caring for the victim on nights and weekends. The victim cannot speak and suffers from a genetic disorder that causes developmental disabilities and neurological problems.

Deputies said the victim’s mother became concerned about changes in her behavior and bruising and placed a device in a bag that recorded Retif cursing, yelling at the woman and threatening her.

It was not known if Retif has an attorney yet.





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.