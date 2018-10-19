SYRAUCSE, N.Y. (AP) - An upstate New York man who was involved in a credit card cloning scheme has been sentenced to more than 11 years in prison.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office announced Thursday that 23-year-old Daquan Rice, of Syracuse, was sentenced in U.S. District Court in Syracuse to 11 years and eight months in prison. Rice previously pleaded guilty in two separate cases to charges including wire fraud and aggravated identity theft. He has been ordered to pay back $82,550.

Prosecutors say Rice worked with a group to buy stolen credit card numbers from hackers and clone cards. Investigators say Rice used the cloned cards to buy prepaid gift cards which were used to purchase money orders that were cashed in.

Co-defendants Taylor Boyd-White, Damian Diaz and Keith Delee have all been sentenced in the case.





