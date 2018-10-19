SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) - A Washington man faces charges of killing his wife by lacing her ice cream with a lethal dose of pain medication.

The Spokesman-Review reports David Pettis of Cheney appeared in Spokane County District Court on Thursday after he was arrested Wednesday by Spokane County Sheriff’s deputies.

Judge Patti Walker set Pettis’ bond at $1 million, which his defense attorney, Robert Sargent, says is unreasonable because Pettis earned significantly less than indicated in the pretrial findings, which estimated his monthly income at $5,000 to $7,000.

Sargent says Pettis’ income was closer to $2,500 a month, and because that income came from a logging business, it’s not always consistent.

Sargent says Pettis maintains his innocence and plans to enter a not guilty plea at the next hearing.

___

Information from: The Spokesman-Review, http://www.spokesman.com





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.