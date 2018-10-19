BROCKTON, Mass. (AP) - A Massachusetts man charged with trying to abduct a woman jogging along a street has been held without bail.

The Enterprise reports that 58-year-old Gordon Lyons, of Bridgewater, pleaded not guilty in Superior Court on Thursday to charges including indecent assault and battery, and kidnapping. The judge ordered Lyons to remain at a mental health facility.

Police say Lyons stopped his vehicle and tried to abduct the 37-year-old woman in June in Bridgewater. The woman fought back and an 84-year-old neighbor came to her aid. Prosecutors say Lyons sped off and crashed a few miles away.

Lyons‘ attorney says her client suffered an “acute medical emergency” and asked people at the crash scene how he got there because he last remembered sleeping on his couch.

Lyons was convicted of rape in 1978.

