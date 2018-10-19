ATTLEBORO, Mass. (AP) - A Massachusetts man charged with sexually assaulting a 17-year-old girl has been found incompetent to stand trial.
The Sun Chronicle reports that a state forensic psychologist testified Thursday in District Court that 37-year-old Thomas Norad wasn’t mentally competent to help his attorney or understand legal proceedings.
A judge accepted the recommendation and ordered Norad be sent to a state mental health treatment facility.
The North Attleborough man was charged with indecent assault and battery in May 2016. Prosecutors say Norad knew the victim and assaulted her multiple times.
