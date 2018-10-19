HOWELL, Mich. (AP) - A judge has sentenced a mid-Michigan man to 32½ to 60 years in prison for a two-car crash that killed five people in southeastern Michigan.

Twenty-three-year-old Matthew Carrier of Fenton learned his punishment Friday after he pleaded no contest to five counts of second-degree murder and other charges in August.

Carrier was drunk at the time of the May 2017 crash in Livingston County that killed five people including Candice Dunn, who was returning home from a state Corrections Department banquet where she was celebrated as probation agent of the year. Also killed were two people in Carrier’s car, which police said was traveling about 100 mph when it didn’t stop at a stop sign and collided with a vehicle driven by Dunn’s boyfriend, who was injured.





