BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) - A Vermont man who admitted to producing and possessing child pornography will serve 10 years in prison.

The U.S. Attorney’s office says 27-year-old Cody Clark was sentenced Thursday in Burlington after pleading guilty to charges. WCAX-TV reports Google informed authorities that Clark had uploaded illegal images to his account.

Investigators seized several computers and devices from Clark’s home during a search last September. Police say the Bristol man later admitted he produced and possessed images of child pornography.

Clark will serve a 30-year supervised release term following his release from prison.

