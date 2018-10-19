INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - Indianapolis police say a man shot by an officer during a struggle over a weapon is expected to survive.

They said Friday a hospital has upgraded Truville Christian’s condition to stable after he was initially listed as critical following the shooting Thursday afternoon on the city’s far east side. Christian’s age was not provided.

Police say there was an active warrant for his arrest from August on a charge of carrying a handgun without a license. He now also faces preliminary charges of another count of possession of a handgun without a license, dealing marijuana, possession of marijuana, resisting law enforcement, and failure to identify. Police say he gave officers a false name.

None of the three officers involved in the incident were hurt. Their names haven’t been released.





