ELKHORN, Wis. (AP) - The medical examiner has arrived on the scene of an apparent shooting in an industrial park in Elkhorn.

Aerial video shows officers concentrated around a large hole in a manufacturing building just off Interstate 43. Neighbors say they saw flashing lights and then heard gunfire.

James Ropinski lives nearby. He tells WITI-TV agents from the Wisconsin Department of Justice came and talked to him and told him they were investigating an officer-involved shooting. The DOJ has not yet confirmed an officer fired a weapon.

Authorities haven’t said whether anyone is in custody.

