PRENTISS, Miss. (AP) - A south Mississippi prosecutor is dismissing murder charges against a man after an eyewitness backed out of testifying.

WDAM-TV reports that 39-year-old Bradford Booth had been scheduled to go on trial Monday for murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Booth is accused of fatally shooting Marquis Porter of Atlanta in 2016 in a Prentiss motel room. Jhyrod Finch, Porter’s cousin, was shot several times but recovered. Police say they found three pounds of methamphetamine in the motel room and believe the shootout was related to drugs.

Jefferson Davis County District Attorney Hal Kittrell says Finch now refuses to testify for the prosecution. Booth could still tried later. He will remain behind bars following a conviction on unrelated charges in Walthall County.

