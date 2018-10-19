MERIDEN, Conn. (AP) - Connecticut State Police are investigating after a Meriden police officer shot a suspect.

The shooting occurred at about 10:30 p.m. Thursday.

State police say the injured suspect’s injuries appear to be non-life threatening. No officers were injured.

WVIT-TV reports that the parking lot of a CVS pharmacy has been taped off and police have towed away two vehicles.

Meriden police referred calls to state police.

No names or other details have been released.





