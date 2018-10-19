MOSS POINT, Miss. (AP) - A recent fire at a vacant Mississippi Gulf Coast shipyard is now considered arson and officials are offering a $10,000 reward for information on who set the blaze.

Two large buildings burned at a VT Halter Marine site in Moss Point on Sept. 11, causing an estimated $2.5 million in damage.

The U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives announced the reward Thursday. It’s offered jointly by the bureau and the Mississippi state Fire Marshal.

The shipyard hadn’t used the property in about a year. At the time, company officials told local news outlets that vandals and thieves had besieged the property, trying to strip scrap metal and other valuables.

Anyone with information about the fire should call ATF at 1-888-283-3473 (1-888-ATF-FIRE) or the state Fire Marshal at 1-888-648-0877.





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.