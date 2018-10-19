OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - A Tulsa dentist convicted in the death of the 19-month-old son of a woman with whom he had a relationship has been sentenced to life in prison.

The sentence was handed down Friday to 37-year-old Bert Franklin. An Oklahoma County jury found Franklin guilty last month of first-degree murder in the death of Lincoln Lewis.

Prosecutors say Franklin fatally fractured the toddler’s skull inside Randall’s Oklahoma City house on July 16, 2016. The toddler died two days later. Franklin was in a relationship with Lincoln’s mother, Roxanne Randall, at the time.

Franklin was also found guilty of soliciting the help of fellow jail inmates to kill Randall so she couldn’t testify against him.

Franklin was sentenced to two consecutive life sentences and ordered to pay about $13,000 in restitution.





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.