Former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort will be sentenced Feb. 8 for financial fraud crimes, a federal judge in Alexandria, Virginia, said Friday.

The sentencing will cover the eight bank and tax fraud crimes for which he was convicted of in Virginia. Manafort pleaded guilty in D.C. this month on related crimes. A sentencing in that case is scheduled for later this year.

Manafort appeared in court in a wheelchair and remained seated when Judge T.S. Ellis III spoke to him. Defense attorney Kevin Downing told the court there are “significant issues with Manafort’s health right now that have to do with his confinement.”

Mr. Downing asked Judge Ellis to expedite the pre-sentencing report, which will determine Manafort’s punishment, so he can move out of an Alexandria jail.

After the trial, a person close to Manafort said the longtime political operative had a serious medication condition related to inflammation in his right foot that stemmed from his diet.

Also on Friday, Judge Ellis dismissed without prejudice the remaining financial fraud charges that the Virginia jury deadlocked on.

Prosecutors with special counsel Robert Mueller’s team had sought to delay their decision to retry Manafort on the deadlocked charges to determine the scope of the longtime political operative’s cooperation.

Judge Ellis called the agreement highly unusual and ordered prosecutors to make a decision.

“I am not willing to go endlessly,” he told Mr. Mueller’s team.





