NORTH LAS VEGAS, Nev. (AP) - A police report says at least 17 gunshots were fired, two guns were used and a North Las Vegas mother who died with two of her adult children in a convenience store parking lot was both shot and run over by an SUV.

North Las Vegas police did not immediately respond Friday to questions about a detective’s report suggesting an unidentified second shooter was involved in the Sunday evening deaths of Susan Nash, son Deonte’ Nash and daughter Dejona’e Nash.

The report identifies Jose Easley Jr. as a shooter and driver of a Chevrolet Tahoe that ran over Susan Nash after Nash family members walked to the store to confront him about an earlier argument with another family member who said Easley had put a gun to his head.

Easley was arrested Wednesday.





