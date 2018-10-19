SEATTLE (AP) - Several Molotov cocktails were thrown at a Seattle church, starting a small fire outside.

KIRO-TV reports crews responded after 8 p.m. Thursday to a report of a fire at the Iglesia ni Cristo church in the Beacon Hill neighborhood.

When firefighters arrived, the fire had been extinguished. The fire happened outside of the structure and did not spread inside.

Witnesses told investigators a person had thrown lit bottles of an unknown liquid at the building. Police said the bottles caused minor damage to the outside of the church.

A service was in session during the time of the fire, and about 50 people were inside. No injuries were reported.

Police said they are investigating the fire as arson and are working with witnesses to develop a suspect description.

