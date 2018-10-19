LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) - Police suspect a crime was involved in the death of someone whose body was found lying in a Lincoln street.

Officers were sent to the scene a little before 8:30 p.m. Thursday. The victim’s name and other information about his or her death haven’t been released.

Police say officers unsuccessfully chased a car early Friday morning thought to be connected to the person’s death but did pull over a second vehicle and took three people in for questioning.

No arrests have been reported.





