LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) - Police suspect a crime was involved in the death of someone whose body was found lying in a Lincoln street.
Officers were sent to the scene a little before 8:30 p.m. Thursday. The victim’s name and other information about his or her death haven’t been released.
Police say officers unsuccessfully chased a car early Friday morning thought to be connected to the person’s death but did pull over a second vehicle and took three people in for questioning.
No arrests have been reported.
Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.
The Washington Times Comment Policy
The Washington Times welcomes your comments on Spot.im, our third-party provider. Please read our Comment Policy
before commenting.