DALLAS (AP) - Police say a Texas officer who shot and killed a black motorist last month during a traffic stop has not provided a statement to detectives in the criminal investigation.

Arlington police on Friday identified Bau Tran as the officer who shot 24-year-old O’Shae Terry on Sept. 1. The department had previously withheld his identify over safety concerns.

A department statement says the agency has completed its criminal investigation into the shooting and given the case to prosecutors. The release says Tran is in a “restricted duty status” until the end of an administrative investigation.

Tran had responded to the traffic stop on Sept. 1 as backup. Police video footage shows him grabbing onto the passenger-side window and the SUV moving away. Then gunshots can be heard.





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.