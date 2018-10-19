SEATTLE (AP) - Authorities are searching for a suspect after a woman reported a man tried to sexually assault her at a public park north of Seattle.

KING-TV reports the woman told the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office that a man with a knife had tried to rape her while she was walking along a trail Wednesday morning at Meadowdale Park near Lynnwood.

Sheriff’s office spokesperson Courtney Okeefe says the man fled on foot and deputies conducted a “pretty extensive search operation.”

Authorities described the man as white, between 30 and 40 years old, with a thick build, and taller than 6 feet. He was last seen wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt, a baseball cap and a scarf.

Authorities ask that anyone with information call 911 or the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office.

Information from: KING-TV, http://www.king5.com/





