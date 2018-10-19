CINCINNATI (AP) - Police are searching for a suspect who shot a 16-year-old boy in the leg in downtown Cincinnati.

The Cincinnati Enquirer reports the teen was hospitalized Friday morning for injuries not considered to be life-threatening. Police say the teen knows who shot him.

Two bus stops in the area of the shooting were closed while police investigate.

The shooting occurred about a block from the Fifth Third Bancorps headquarters building where a gunman opened fire last month, killing three people and injuring two.

___

Information from: The Cincinnati Enquirer, http://www.enquirer.com





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.