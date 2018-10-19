SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) - A South Dakota State Penitentiary chemical dependency counselor has been arrested for allegedly attempting to provide an inmate with a gun.

Attorney General Marty Jackley said Friday that 68-year-old Willard Allan Dathe, of Sioux Falls, has been charged with attempted possession of an unauthorized article with the intent to deliver it to a prisoner. The felony count is punishable by up to a year in prison.

The attorney general’s office said in a statement that Dathe attempted to provide a gun to an inmate on Thursday. The statement doesn’t say why authorities believe he planned to give a prisoner a weapon.

He was booked Thursday night and is being held on $40,000 bond.

It wasn’t immediately clear if Dathe has an attorney who could comment on his behalf.





