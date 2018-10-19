DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) - Saudi Arabia’s state-run news agency says King Salman now has a proposal on the “urgent need” to restructure the kingdom’s intelligence services after the slaying of Saudi writer Jamal Khashoggi at the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul.

The state-run Saudi Press Agency made the announcement early Saturday.

It came immediately after the official announcement by the kingdom that Khashoggi, a Washington Post columnist, was killed at the consulate and that 18 Saudis were detained as suspects in the killing.





