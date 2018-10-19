PHILADELPHIA (AP) - Police are searching for the suspects in a stabbing that killed a 28-year-old man as he left a bar with his girlfriend in Philadelphia’s Chinatown.

Authorities say the stabbing happened around 2 a.m. Sunday just blocks away from police headquarters.

Brett Berdini’s girlfriend told officers the two had just left Johnnie Walker’s Lounge when he was attacked by a group of men and stabbed twice in the torso.

Berdini was hospitalized in critical condition, and he died from his injuries Wednesday morning.

Police say Berdini’s wallet may have been stolen in the attack.

A $20,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to an arrest.





