BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) - One of the three teens charged in a baseball bat attack near Bismarck has been moved to adult court.

Sixteen-year-old John Homberg Wilson is charged with conspiracy to commit murder. The Burleigh County Sheriff’s Office says the teens struck Alessandro Pippia in the head with the bat near MacLean Bottoms last July. Pippia survived the attack.

It’s not clear if the two other teens accused in the attack will be moved to adult court. An attorney for Wilson was not listed in court records.





