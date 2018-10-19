ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) - A wrongful death lawsuit filed by the grandparents of a 10-year-old Albuquerque girl who was raped and murdered in 2016 against the police and the city can proceed.

KOAT-TV reports a judge this week determined there was enough evidence for some parts of the civil case filed by Victoria Martens’ maternal grandparents to go forward.

John and Pat Martens say police failed to do anything after receiving a tip that a man dating Victoria’s mom tried to kiss her.

Police say an attempted kiss is not a crime and that Victoria’s mother had stopped seeing the man by then.

The Martens say the lack of a police investigation contributed to her death. They are asking for money and officer training reform.

