NORTH LAS VEGAS, Nev. (AP) - The Latest on the investigation of the killing of a North Las Vegas mother and two adult children in a convenience store parking lot last weekend (all times local):

11:50 a.m.

Police say a family friend was the second gunman in a shooting that left a North Las Vegas mother and two adult children dead in a convenience store parking lot last weekend.

Officer Aaron Patty tells The Associated Press the man is not in custody and has not yet been interviewed by detectives piecing together details of the Sunday evening killings of Susan Nash, son Deonte’ Nash and daughter Dejona’e Nash.

Patty says it appears the friend exchanged gunfire with Jose Easley Jr., who was arrested Wednesday as the shooter and driver of a Chevrolet Tahoe that also ran over a Susan Nash.

A police report says at least 17 shots were fired from two guns.

Police say gunfire erupted after Nash family members walked to the store to confront Easley about an earlier argument with another family member who said Easley had put a gun to his head.

9:55 a.m.

A police report says at least 17 gunshots were fired, two guns were used and a North Las Vegas mother who died with two of her adult children in a convenience store parking lot was both shot and run over by an SUV.

North Las Vegas police did not immediately respond Friday to questions about a detective’s report suggesting an unidentified second shooter was involved in the Sunday evening deaths of Susan Nash, son Deonte’ Nash and daughter Dejona’e Nash.

The report identifies Jose Easley Jr. as a shooter and driver of a Chevrolet Tahoe that ran over Susan Nash after Nash family members walked to the store to confront him about an earlier argument with another family member who said Easley had put a gun to his head.

Easley was arrested Wednesday.





